Published 13:25 IST, October 22nd 2024
WATCH: British Vendor Sells Kolkata-Style Jhalmuri in London, Becomes an Internet Sensation
A video of a vendor selling Jhalmuri on the streets of London has gone viral, capturing the essence of Kolkata in a distant land.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The Instagram video shows the vendor mixing puffed rice and chutney in a steel vessel at a vibrant and colorful stall. | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:25 IST, October 22nd 2024