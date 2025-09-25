WATCH: Car Catches Fire Inside Mumbai Coastal Road Tunnel, Traffic Restored After Brief Shutdown

Mumbai: A car caught fire inside the southbound tunnel of Mumbai’s Coastal Road on Thursday morning, causing traffic to be temporarily stopped in both directions.

The incident happened near Tardeo during peak rush hour, leading to major traffic jams across the city.

According to officials, thick smoke filled the tunnel after the car caught fire, prompting the Mumbai Traffic Police to stop all vehicle movement for safety reasons. Two fire engines rushed to the scene and entered the tunnel from the Breach Candy exit, which was then closed to prevent further entry.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and ensured that the flames did not spread to other vehicles. No injuries or casualties were reported.

Traffic was diverted at Haji Ali and the Worli connector. Several commuters took to social media to share updates, photos, and videos showing the chaos and redirection of vehicles.

By mid-morning, traffic police confirmed that the fire had been extinguished and normal movement had resumed, though vehicles continued to move slowly for some time.

In a post on X, Mumbai Traffic Police said, “Traffic movement is stopped at Coastal Road (Tardeo) southbound and northbound due to a car fire.” Later, they shared an update stating, “Now traffic is clear.”