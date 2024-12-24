Watch: Chilai Kalan Season Takes Over Kashmir, Dal Lake Freezes as Temperature Drops 

Srinagar: An intense coldwave has gripped Srinagar as temperatures plummet to freezing levels.Today, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at -6°C, while the maximum reached just 6°C, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The cold has caused the iconic Dal Lake to begin freezing, with parts of the lake covered in ice.

The cold is so severe that parts of the famous Dal Lake have started to freeze. THE Boatmen were seen trying to row their shikaras over the partially frozen water. Locals are struggling to keep warm, with many gathering around bonfires and dressing in heavy winter clothes to protect themselves from the biting cold.

Dal Lake Freezes as Cold Intensifies

The freezing temperatures are part of the ongoing Chilai Kalan, the harshest 40-day winter period in Kashmir. During this time, the region usually faces extremely cold weather, heavy snowfall, and freezing lakes. While Dal Lake is only partially frozen now, it is expected to freeze completely in the coming weeks if the cold continues.

Many residents are also worried about the possibility of heavy snowfall. "It’s so cold right now, and there’s a high chance of snowfall soon," another local said. The IMD predicts that temperatures may drop further, leading to more snow and possible travel disruptions in the coming days.