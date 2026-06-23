Watch: Cop Spots Tiny Kitten Under Moving Car, Saves It Seconds Before Mishap

A heartwarming rescue video from Uttarakhand is melting hearts online after a police officer's sharp eye and quick thinking saved a tiny kitten from what could have been a fatal accident.

The viral clip shows Uttarakhand Police officer Mohd Irshad noticing something unusual beneath a car moments before it was about to move. While most passersby appeared unaware, Irshad immediately signalled the driver to stop and hurried towards the vehicle.

As curious onlookers watched, the officer bent down and carefully checked underneath the car. Within seconds, the reason for his urgency became clear: a tiny kitten had taken shelter beneath the vehicle, completely hidden from view.

Had the driver moved even a little, the frightened animal could have been crushed under the wheels.

Advertisement

The video captures the tense moments as Irshad gently coaxes the kitten out from underneath the car. Once safely rescued, he picks up the tiny feline in his hands while the vehicle slowly drives away, bringing the dramatic rescue to a happy ending.

Sharing the video on social media, Irshad wrote, "Road to safe journey home. A tiny kitten was saved from getting under the car."

Advertisement

The clip has since struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised the officer's alertness, compassion and presence of mind.

"One second of attention saved a life," wrote one user.

"Not all heroes wear capes; some wear uniform," commented another.

Several users noted that most people would have walked past without noticing the kitten, making the rescue even more remarkable. Others flooded the comments section with heart emojis and messages thanking the officer for taking the time to save a vulnerable animal.

WATCH the video here: