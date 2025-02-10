Watch: Delivery Boy Teaches Arrogant Car Driver a Lesson, Slaps Him 20 Times in 12 Seconds

Viral Video: A video shows a car driver picking a fight with a delivery boy on the road. The driver, trying to show off, pushes the delivery boy’s bike, causing it to fall.

But in next seconds, the delivery boy, angry and upset, storms over and slaps the driver multiple times, leaving him shocked.

The video, which has now gone viral, sparked a lot of debate online about respect and fairness. Some people are praising the delivery boy for standing up to the bully, while others say violence is never the right solution.

Delivery Boy Slaps Car Driver 20 Times in 12 Seconds

The video was shared on X by Ghar Ke Kalesh shows the car driver and delivery boy arguing at a traffic jam. After the heated argument, the driver pushes the delivery boy's bike. The delivery boy, then rushes over and starts slapping the driver non-stop.

In just 12 seconds, the delivery boy lands 20 slaps on the driver, leaving him stunned. A bystander in another car recorded the whole thing and even counted each slap as it happened. Surprisingly, no one from the crowd or passing cars tried to stop the fight.

Social Media Reacts to the Viral Video

The exact location and time of the incident are unclear, but the video was uploaded on February 8 and has already gained over 260,000 views. Netizens are flooding the comments with mixed reactions. Some people are supporting the delivery boy for standing up for himself, while others are questioning whether violence was the best response.

One user wrote, “Who shows off after getting beaten up like that?”

Another person commented, “Why did he remove his helmet? It would’ve helped in the fight for protection.”