Watch: Elon Musk's 'Drunk' Robot Stumbles While Learning to Walk on Slopes Like a Human

The viral video showcases the Optimus robot stumbling and nearly falling as it attempts to walk on uneven terrain. | Image: Instagram

A video of Elon Musk's humanoid robot learning to walk on slopes has taken the internet by storm. The robot's unsteady movements have been humorously compared to those of a drunk man.

The viral video showcases the Optimus robot stumbling and nearly falling as it attempts to walk on uneven terrain. "To walk like a human, you must first learn to stumble like a human," the caption on the official Instagram page of Tesla Motors reads.

The footage captures the robot attempting to walk up and down a slope like a human. It appears on the verge of falling several times but manages to regain its balance and keeps moving forward.

How Did Netizens React?

The post garnered over 242,673 likes and sparked a wave of reactions, leaving netizens surprised.

"We can never recreate humanity," one user wrote.

Another jokingly commented, "Me coming home drunk at 4 am."

A third comment read, "They intentionally made them walk like toddlers so you will be less afraid of them. Trust me, they have developed robots that move as swiftly as a grown man or woman. They will market them as being more effective and efficient."

“I'm thinking he's not going to pass a sobriety test,” a fourth person cheekily remarked.

“Robots don’t have to look and work like humans; the sole purpose of them is to work and work efficiently,” another commenter said.

Optimus

Optimus is a general-purpose humanoid robot under development by Tesla. The company aims to create a robot capable of performing boring, repetitive, or unsafe tasks.