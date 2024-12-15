Published 14:43 IST, December 15th 2024
Watch: Elon Musk's 'Drunk' Robot Stumbles While Learning to Walk on Slopes Like a Human
The humanoid robot's unsteady movements have been humorously compared to those of a drunk man.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
A video of Elon Musk's humanoid robot learning to walk on slopes has taken the internet by storm. The robot's unsteady movements have been humorously compared to those of a drunk man.
The viral video showcases the Optimus robot stumbling and nearly falling as it attempts to walk on uneven terrain. "To walk like a human, you must first learn to stumble like a human," the caption on the official Instagram page of Tesla Motors reads.
The footage captures the robot attempting to walk up and down a slope like a human. It appears on the verge of falling several times but manages to regain its balance and keeps moving forward.
How Did Netizens React?
The post garnered over 242,673 likes and sparked a wave of reactions, leaving netizens surprised.
"We can never recreate humanity," one user wrote.
Another jokingly commented, "Me coming home drunk at 4 am."
A third comment read, "They intentionally made them walk like toddlers so you will be less afraid of them. Trust me, they have developed robots that move as swiftly as a grown man or woman. They will market them as being more effective and efficient."
“I'm thinking he's not going to pass a sobriety test,” a fourth person cheekily remarked.
“Robots don’t have to look and work like humans; the sole purpose of them is to work and work efficiently,” another commenter said.
Optimus
Optimus is a general-purpose humanoid robot under development by Tesla. The company aims to create a robot capable of performing boring, repetitive, or unsafe tasks.
According to the company achieving that end goal requires building the software stacks that enable balance, navigation, perception, and interaction with the physical world.
Updated 14:50 IST, December 15th 2024