Watch: Father-Daughter Duo Sings Hit 'Dil Tu Jaan Tu,' Singer Gurnazar Reacts

Viral Video: A heartwarming video of a woman singing Gurnazar’s "Dil Tu Jaan Tu" with her father has gone viral, capturing the hearts of social media users and even prompting a response from the singer himself.

The video, shared by Juhi Singh on Instagram, shows an father-daughter bond through music, with Gurnazar and actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana joining in on the praise.

The video shows with Juhi deciding to test her father’s familiarity with the song. She starts singing the initial lyrics of the song, “Tainu ki dassaan, mere layi kya tu? Mere layi dhadkan, mere layi saah tu,” only to be delightfully surprised as her father flawlessly completes the verse, “Haaye, dil tu, jaan tu, dard di dawa tu. Jad tak main jeena, mere jeen di wajah tu.”

In awe of her father’s knowledge of the song, Juhi asks, “Papa aapko ye gaana aata tha? [You knew this song, dad],” to which he casually replies, “Yes.”

“Dad knows everything wo kehte hai na ‘Baap to Baap hota hai.’ Love you,” she said in the caption of her post.