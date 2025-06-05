Watch: Groom’s Rs 14 Lakh Wedding Garland Snatched at Gunpoint, Family’s ‘Rented’ Reaction Goes Viral

Viral Video: Honoring the groom with a cash garland is a common tradition in India. But for one groom in Haryana, this wedding ritual turned into a nightmare when the garland was stolen at gunpoint. The surprising twist? The garland was rented.

The cash garland, worth Rs. 14.5 lakh, was to bless the groom. Since the garland was rented, a relative of the groom was returning it after the ceremony. On the way back, he was attacked, hit on the head, and robbed of the expensive garland at gunpoint.

Rented Garland Made of 3,000 Notes Looted

The incident took place when the groom's relative, Mr. Shad, with another person, was returning to Haryana on a motorbike after the wedding in Rajasthan's Alwar. They were carrying the rented garland of 3,000 currency notes of Rs. 500 each.

Robbers in a Hyundai Creta approached them at high speed near Chuharpur village and rammed their motorbike to stop them.

The cash garland was then forcibly snatched from Mr. Shad and he was hit on the head, leaving him with injuries.

Upon intimation, police officers quickly reached the crime scene and searched the area. A case has been registered based on Mr Shad's complaint, as confirmed by Deputy SP Kailash Chaudhary. Investigations are underway and authorities are actively working to identify the accused.

"Band, Baja, Baraat to Bandook, Bhaag, Baraat"

Netizens are shocked from this incident. See some reactions below: