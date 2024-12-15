WATCH: Little Fan’s Special Pillow Gift Leaves Chess Champion Gukesh Touched

While Gukesh was signing autographs and talking to kids at the fan meet-up, a young girl's gift pleasantly surprised him. | Image: Instagram

Viral News: Indian chess master D Gukesh has taken over the internet after his win against China’s Ding Liren at the World Chess Championship on Thursday. The 18-year-old was crowned the youngest-ever world champion, filling the hearts of Indians with pride.

With this extraordinary feat, Gukesh also became India’s second world champion after the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

Following the incredible victory, a meet-and-greet with Gukesh was held in Singapore. Among the many interactions with the chess master, a little girl's unique gesture has melted the hearts of netizens.

While the chess champion was signing autographs and talking to kids at the fan meet-up, a young girl's gift pleasantly surprised him.

The video, which was posted on an Instagram page called "Chess with Lokesh," was shared with the caption: “Cutest fan, sweetest gift, greatest Gukesh.”

In the adorable video, the little girl can be seen walking up to the chess prodigy, tightly holding a pillow-like item in her hands. With a beaming smile, she asked him for an autograph on the pillow. It was then that Gukesh noticed the uniquely designed stuffed pillow, featuring both the chess master’s and the little fan’s faces.

The moment left everyone smiling, including Gukesh and the fan. The girl was seen hurriedly leaving the stage, overwhelmed by the attention.

Social Media Reacts:

The video garnered over 471,078 likes and a flurry of reactions.

One user appreciated the girl's creativity, writing, “Awwwwwww, the pillow with their faces on it. So cute! Darn, why didn’t I think of such a thing? She won with that idea of hers.”

Another user wrote, “I think he is the most loved person by the kids (he could be the idol for the next generation).”

“He is genuinely very humble, which is a rare and admirable quality. It’s refreshing to see individuals like him who embody kindness and humility in a world where such traits often go unnoticed. His demeanor sets a great example for others, fostering positivity and making a lasting impression on everyone around him,” a third comment read.

“Bhai jeet gaya life mein" (Bro won in life),” remarked another user.