Watch: Man Pulls Off Headstand in Traffic, Matches Bus and Street Colors

His outfit matches the colours and patterns of both the bus and the surrounding street. | Image: X

Viral Video: A video has gone viral on the social media, leaving viewers amazed by an incredible stunt on a busy street. At first, the video seems ordinary, but it quickly takes a surprising turn.

The video, shared on X, shows a man standing casually on a busy road. His outfit initially looks odd, but everything makes sense when he performs a handstand behind a red bus. As the camera angle changes, the cleverness of his act is revealed his outfit perfectly matches the colors and patterns of the bus and the street, making him almost invisible.

Watch:

While many praised the creativity and effort behind the stunt, others raised safety concerns.

Many social media user commented on the video. One user saying, “It’s all cool until someone doesn’t see you and runs you over,” while another added, “The road is probably the worst place to camouflage.”

Some users were impressed by the precision of his work, with one person commenting, “Very creative. He must have put a lot of thought into the angles and positioning.”