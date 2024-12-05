Watch: Pigeon Caught Enjoying a 'Seat Mil Gyi' Moment on Delhi Metro, Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: Delhi Metro often grabs headlines for various reasons, from fights to unexpected moments like this one. Recently, a video surfaced on social media showing a pigeon casually 'travelling' aboard the Delhi Metro.

'Seat Mil Gyi' Moment

The video, shared on Instagram by the handle'Delhi.connections', shows the pigeon comfortably sitting on one of the metro seats. The caption read, "Humans might not get a seat, but pigeons will surely get a seat on the Delhi Metro."

Watch Video:

The viral video has garnered numerous likes and comments.

"Is there anyone from Delhi and Gurgaon- they are used to it!" a user said.

"Delhi metro is an entirely different world with its own stories and dramas and whatnot," commented a second person.

"How is it always something happening with the Delhi metro," wrote a third person.

"You are most welcome in the Delhi metro! It will never disappoint you with something or the other," added a fourth user.