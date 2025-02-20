Watch: Premanand Maharaj Laughs Out Loud with Puppets Jojo and Johny, Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: A heartwarming video of a beloved spritual leader Premanand Maharaj is going viral on social media, in which he can be seen laughing uncontrollably after having a conversation with talking puppets Jojo and Johny.

A contestant from 'India’s Got Latent', who performed with two puppets Jojo and Johny rose to popularity for his hilarious jokes that entertained audiences. This contestant then brought his unique act to Premanand Ji’s court, showcasing his talent.

Premanand Ji couldn't contain his laughter, joyfully laughing like a child as the duo performed. His genuine delight during the 5-minute video has touched the hearts of many, and it has now gone viral across social media.

Premanand Maharaj's Laughter is Pure Joy

The video, uploaded on the 'Bhajan Marg' YouTube channel, shows Premanand Ji asking Jojo and Johny for their names, and when they respond, he is filled with childlike joy, laughing uncontrollably. His pure, infectious laughter has captured the essence of innocence and happiness. This heartwarming moment has won the internet’s heart, spreading smiles everywhere.

Watch the video:

Internet Reacts

The video quickly spread across multiple social media platforms, and users couldn’t stop reacting. People are deeply moved by Premanand Ji’s simplicity and the infectious joy he radiates.

Instagram user @dharmik_.vishnuu shared the video with the caption, "This smile made my day." Another user on X, @hemendra_tri, posted, “This laughter of Premanand Ji Maharaj—this is love.”

One user commented, "I pay my internet bill just for moments like these."