WATCH | ‘Romanticizing Economy’: Couple’s Economy Flight Vibes Go Viral

Who says you need a business class ticket to add a touch of luxury to your travels? In a video going viral across Instagram, content creator Natalia and her musician boyfriend, Cire, have captured hearts with their charming mid-flight ritual: making their journey feel special, even while seated in economy. The video, captioned “Romanticizing economy,” shows the couple turning a cramped flight into a sky-high café by whipping up a homemade Espresso Martini mid-flight, crafting a moment so charming that viewers couldn’t look away.

A Joyful Journey, Seat 26 Style

With bright smiles, Natalia and Cire share laughter, glances, and small moments that transform the in-flight monotony into something memorable. Their lighthearted approach to travel struck a chord with viewers, many of whom felt inspired to find their own moments of delight, even from the middle seat.

As Natalia wrote, “Manifesting that business class life,” viewers couldn’t help but cheer them on. One user shared how seeing the video made them excited to add a dash of joy to their own upcoming trip, while another noted it was “the kindest thing ever” when Natalia included her middle-seat neighbour in the moment. The internet quickly crowned her “the best seatmate ever,” with many saying they planned to carry a similar spirit into their next journey.

Finding Luxury in Simple Moments

This viral moment isn’t just about a cute video. It’s a reminder that travel is filled with small opportunities to find bliss. If you’re feeling inspired to add a personal touch to your next flight, it can be as simple as:

Packing your favourite snacks like dark chocolate squares or a buttery croissant from home,

Ordering a coffee or juice and enjoying it slowly while looking out the window,

Bringing a small book, journal, or even a playlist that helps you unwind at 35,000 feet.

Why It Resonates

In an age of rush and cramped flights, Natalia and Cire’s video taps into a universal desire to find joy, no matter where you are. Their message is clear: luxury isn’t always about seat upgrades, it’s about the mindset you bring and the small efforts you make to romanticize the everyday.