WATCH: Shocking Video of Two Men Riding on Roof of Speeding Auto-Rickshaw in Noida Goes Viral

Shocking Video of Two Men Riding on Roof of Speeding Auto-Rickshaw in Noida Goes Viral | Image: X

Viral News: A disturbing video of two young men performing a reckless stunt on a speeding auto-rickshaw has gone viral on the internet. The incident reportedly occurred on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

In the video, one man is seen climbing on the roof of a pink auto-rickshaw, while the other is hanging from the vehicle. The footage, filmed by someone in another vehicle, also shows loud music playing in the auto.

The clip quickly gained attention and sparked outrage among netizens for the disregard of traffic rules.

The Noida police have taken note of the incident and issued a fine for traffic violations. The Station In-charge of Sector-126, Noida, has been directed to investigate the case and take appropriate action.

"Taking cognizance of the viral video, an e-challan (fine of Rs. 33,500/-) was issued to the vehicle concerned for violating traffic rules. Further action against the driver is underway under relevant sections," a police statement said.

How Did The Internet React:

Social media users have demanded strong action against the individuals involved in the stunt.

One user expressed, "This is a completely irresponsible and life-threatening act. Roads are not a place for stunts. Such behavior endangers not only their lives but also the lives of other passengers. The administration must take strict action to prevent such dangerous acts in the future."

Another user added, "They are putting their own lives at risk as well as the safety of pedestrians."