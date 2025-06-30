Watch | Terrifying Video Shows Boeing 737 Plane Almost Skids Off Runway in Heavy Rain in Indonesia

Viral News: A terrifying video has gone viral on social media, showing a Batik Air Boeing 737 almost losing control while trying to land in the middle of a thunderstorm at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia. The incident took place on Saturday, June 28.

The clip, widely circulated online, captures the moment the plane, battling strong winds and rain, tilts dangerously to one side, its right wingtip coming alarmingly close to the runway. Loud screams from passengers can be heard in the background as the aircraft shakes violently just before touchdown.

According to Batik Air’s official spokesperson Danang Mandala Prihantoro, the aircraft was hit by a sudden crosswind while approaching the runway. "The wind speed increased sharply though the direction stayed the same. The flight crew followed all safety procedures, and the aircraft landed safely," he said in a statement on Sunday, June 29.

Meteorologists believe a strong storm system over Greater Jakarta caused the sudden gust that nearly tipped the aircraft. Experts have warned that with climate change, such extreme weather conditions are becoming more frequent and dangerous for air travel.

Thankfully, all passengers were safe and no one was injured. After landing, a team of engineers conducted a detailed check of the aircraft and confirmed that the plane had not suffered any damage.

Aviation analysts have highlighted the importance of improving pilot training for handling strong crosswinds and installing advanced wind-shear detection systems at airports to prevent such near disasters in the future.