Watch: Tiger Grabs Boy's Shirt, His 'Mother Will Scold Me' Request Goes Viral

Viral Video: A video of a minor boy being grabbed by a tiger at a zoo has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the boy is seen asking the tiger to let go of his shirt as the caged tiger pulls it towards the cage. The boy screams for help, telling the tiger that his mother would scold him for tearing his shirt.

“Please let go of my shirt, or my mother will scold me. Leave it, please,” the boy can be heard saying in the video.

Watch the video:

The exact location and time of the incident are unclear, and the child’s identity is unknown. It is also uncertain how the situation ended.

The video quickly spread across social media, with many people reacting to the boy's cute and unusal response to the situation.

One user on X commented, “This kid’s reaction is priceless! Even when a tiger grabs his shirt, his first thought is ‘Meri shirt chhod de, mummy daantegi.’ It’s a perfect example of how kids prioritize things in their own funny way.”

Another user joked, “Mummy ki belan darr is more than Tiger ki attack and maut ki darr. Mummy ki darr is constant in the universe.”