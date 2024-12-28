Watch: Woman Hugs and Kisses a Lion in Viral Video, Internet Reacts

Viral Video: A video showing a woman fearlessly hugging and kissing a lion has gone viral on the internet, igniting a storm of comments from netizens.

The video shows the woman showering the lion with affection, even kissing it on its nose while the beast yawns, revealing its sharp canines and large tongue.

The post’s caption read, "I am amazed that a lion can be so affectionate like this,".

Watch the video:

The video, which has crossed over a million views, highlights an extraordinary connection but has also sparked divided opinions among netizens.

Social Media Reacts

Some users admired the woman’s courage and the lion’s apparent gentleness. One user wrote,"This is truly mesmerising! Such a rare bond between a human and a lion".

Another user said, "If you raise these wild beast cats from the time they are cubs, they can be pretty loving and loyal. But there’s always a chance it will rip your head off."