WATCH| Yuzvendra Chahal & RJ Mahvash Make It Insta-Official? Duo’s Fresh Appearance Together in Chandigarh Sets Buzz

Chandigarh: The cricketing world and social media are abuzz with speculation as Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash made a fresh public appearance together in Chandigarh. The duo, whose rumored relationship has been the talk of the town, was spotted ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Yuzvendra Chahal & RJ Mahvash Spotted at Airport

A viral video captured the duo exiting Chandigarh airport alongside other members of the Punjab Kings team. Their cheerful demeanor and camaraderie have reignited dating rumors, with fans eagerly dissecting every detail of their interaction.

RJ Mahvash looked stylish in a chic black top and grey jacket, while Yuzvendra Chahal sported a pink jersey and baggy jeans, carrying bags as they headed to board the team bus.

This appearance comes amidst ongoing speculation about their relationship status, fueled by their frequent social media exchanges and joint outings. RJ Mahvash has been a vocal supporter of Chahal during the IPL season, often sharing heartfelt posts and cheering for the Punjab Kings from the stands.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who recently got his divorce from influencer Dhanashree Verma, has remained tight-lipped about the rumors. However, his warm responses to Mahvash's posts have not gone unnoticed by fans, who are eagerly following the new love story.

Adding to the buzz, Mahvash has been spotted at several IPL matches, passionately cheering for the Punjab Kings. Her social media posts, often featuring Chahal, have only fueled the speculation. In one of her recent posts, she described Chahal as "a talented man" and praised his stellar performance on the field, further hinting at their close bond.