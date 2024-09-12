Published 10:29 IST, September 12th 2024
'We Need More People Like Him': Driver Refuses to Take Money from Family Taking Kid to Hospital
A video showing a cab driver refusing to take fare from a family taking their child to the hospital has won the hearts of the internet.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A video showing a cab driver refusing to take fare from a family taking their child to the hospital has won the hearts of the internet. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:29 IST, September 12th 2024