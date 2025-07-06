Wealthy Man Lets Pet Lion Take Aim At His Employee, Angers Internet | Video

New Delhi: A terrifying video is going viral on social media, showing a man allowing his pet lion to attack an employee, all for amusement.

The footage captures a leashed lion lunging toward a man, rising up and grabbing him as the victim desperately tries to retreat into a corner. Despite his efforts, the man was helpless and unable to escape. The lion only stopped after being called off by its owner.

According to reports, the incident took place in Libya, where a wealthy man allegedly used the lion to intimidate his employee for entertainment.

Outraged internet users are demanding justice, with many pointing out that the employee could have suffered a heart attack or panic attack.

One user wrote, “Money doesn’t buy you brain, ethics, or respect.” Another commented, “The lion wasn’t attacking, he was just playing. But it’s still abusive to joke like this with your servant.”

A third user added, “With that mentality, wow… the world is the way it is because of ‘sic**s’ like you who think they’re on top of the world.”

Another powerful comment read, “This is cruelty. This is a wild animal with survival instincts. If the lion had started shredding the man apart, the owner wouldn’t have been able to stop it. Humans falsely assume they can control animals with natural instincts shaped by the wild. You can take the animal out of the wild, but you can never take the wild out of the animal.”

One user said, “Real animal is filming this.” While another one wrote, “What a mean, mean man.”

Just a video from Pakistan where a pet escaped from owner's house and attacked one woman children, said a user.