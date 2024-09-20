sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Quad Summit | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Brides & Grooms Pay Rs 47,000 for a Professional ‘Wedding Destroyer’ to Sabotage Their Big Day

Published 18:11 IST, September 20th 2024

Brides & Grooms Pay Rs 47,000 for a Professional ‘Wedding Destroyer’ to Sabotage Their Big Day

A Spanish man has found a niche market in sabotaging others weddings. What started as a joke has now become a real business as Varea ruins weddings for money.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Brides & Grooms Pay Rs 47,000 for a Professional ‘Wedding Destroyer’
Brides & Grooms Pay Rs 47,000 for a Professional ‘Wedding Destroyer’ | Image: freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:11 IST, September 20th 2024