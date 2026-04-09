What If Your Job Paid You to Do Nothing? One Indian State Is Trying It

In a system where productivity is usually measured in files cleared and hours logged, the Chhattisgarh Government is experimenting with a very different approach- it is paying its employees to step away from work entirely. The catch? Those days off aren’t for vacations or side hustles. They’re meant for silence.

Paid leave, but for stillness, not travel

Under a new policy, government employees can take up to 12 days of paid leave to attend structured meditation programs. During this time, they remain officially “on duty” and continue to receive their full salary.

The leave is designed around 10-day residential courses in Vipassana meditation, where participants disconnect from the outside world - no phones, no conversations, no distractions. Over the course of their careers, employees can opt for this break up to six times. Not as easy as it sounds. Despite the headline appeal, this isn’t a free, no-questions-asked break.

Conditions Apply

Employees must first secure admission into a recognised meditation centre and submit proof before their leave is approved. Once the course is completed, they are required to produce a certificate or risk having the time off treated as unauthorised absence. There’s also a financial caveat: while the government covers the time, all travel and personal expenses are paid out of pocket.

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Why silence is being institutionalised

At the heart of the move is a growing concern over workplace stress- even within government offices. Officials believe structured meditation can help employees develop better focus, emotional balance, and decision-making ability. Vipassana, which translates to “seeing things as they really are,” is built on long periods of introspection and discipline. It’s not designed as a quick fix, but as a reset- something the state hopes will translate into sharper performance back at the desk.

A small policy, a big cultural shift

While private companies have flirted with wellness breaks and mental health days, formalising silence as a sanctioned, paid activity is rare, especially in the public sector. The message is subtle but significant: stepping back isn’t laziness, it can be part of the job.