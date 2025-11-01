What’s Go? The Ancient Strategy Board Game South Korea Gifted to Xi

South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung chose a thoughtful and cultural gift for Chinese President Xi Jinping, a beautifully crafted Go board. The gift was presented during their meeting in Gyeongju on the sidelines of the APEC forum.

The board is made from Torreya nucifera, a rare tree found only on Jeju Island. The wood is smooth, durable, and highly prized by Go players. Some Go boards made from the same wood can cost up to 5 million won, which is around Rs 3 Lakhs.

But what exactly is Go?

Go is one of the oldest board games in the world, believed to have been first played in China over 4,000 years ago. The game is played on a square board with 19 lines across and 19 lines down, forming 361 points. Two players, one with black stones, the other with white, take turns placing them on the intersections.

The goal is simple- control more territory than your opponent. Players surround empty spaces and capture their rival’s stones. While the rules are easy, the strategy is incredibly deep. Each move can change the game completely.

Go is not just a pastime; it’s a symbol of intelligence, patience, and balance in East Asian culture, and despite its long history, it remains hugely popular in China, South Korea, and Japan, where professional Go tournaments draw large audiences.

Both President Xi and President Lee are known to enjoy the game. In fact, when Xi visited South Korea over a decade ago, he received a set of Go stones. This new gift, a premium Go board, continues that tradition and celebrates their shared appreciation for the ancient game.

