Published 13:02 IST, September 9th 2024
'Where's The Bro Code?' Internet Reacts as IIT Student Sneaking into Class Goes Viral
A recent viral video from one of the most coveted institutions, IIT Kanpur has left the internet in splits.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A recent viral video from one of the most coveted institutions, IIT Kanpur has left the internet in splits | Image: Instagram iit_memecell
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:02 IST, September 9th 2024