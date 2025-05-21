Donald Trump’s McDonald Favourites Revealed in Adorable White House Q&A, Little Boy's Question Goes Viral

An adorable exchange between the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and a little boy has revealed US President Donald Trump’s favorite McDonald’s order. As children took part in "Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day" press briefing, Leavitt faced hilarious set of questions like Trump's ice cream preferences, to his favourite McDonald dish and how many people he’s fired.

“What’s the President’s favorite order at McDonald’s?” -the little boy asked.

“He loves McDonald’s Hamburgers and French fries. Who doesn’t?” - Karoline Levitt replied in a special briefing.

From high-fiving and celebrating holidays with kids at the Annual White House Easter Egg Roll to dancing to the rhythm of side-to-side fist pumps at a White House Event in front of parents and kids, US President Donald Trump has many instances that vouch for his love for kids. He has often created buzz with his ‘grandpa vibe’ and intriguing interactions with kids.

President’s Love for McDonald’s

Aside from his evident grandpa's love for his kids, the US President has also outwardly confessed his liking for McDonald’s, a multinational fast-food corporation renowned for its burgers, fries, and global presence. Both Trump’s son and son-in-law can testify to this love.



Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law once revealed that when Donald Trump was suffering from COVID-19 he ordered McDonald’s and they immediately knew he was recovering.



“I knew he was feeling better when he requested one of his favorite meals: a McDonald’s Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake” - Kushner wrote in his 2022 memoir ‘Breaking History.’

Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Robert Kennedy Jr and Mike Johnson eating McDonald's food. Image: X

Another proof of Trump’s love for McDonald’s was once presented by his son. Trump Jr had said that his father knows the McDonald’s menu much better than Kamala Harris ever did. Even when Trump was buying meals for frontline responders to the hazardous chemical accident caused by a train derailment, he said to the McDonald’s staff in East Palestine, Ohio - “I know this menu better than you do.”

Why does Donald Trump like McDonald’s so much?

It seems that the US President's likings have some reasons behind it. Author Michael Wolff in his 2018 book ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’ claimed Trump has a “longtime fear of being poisoned”, which makes him like ‘premade’ food, like hamburgers, better.