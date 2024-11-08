Who Is Anita Verma-Lallian, Who Bought Matthew Perry's LA Home

New Delhi: Popular American actor Mathew Perry's house has a new owner. The FRIENDS actor died in the house, now owned by Indian-origin real estate developer and film producer Anita Verma-Lallian.

Anita Verma-Lallian purchased the Pacific Palisades property for $8.55 million. She also shared pictures of her along with her family members performing a 'puja' to honour the late actor's spirit.

Who is Anita Verma-Lallian?

Anita Verma-Lallian, an Indian-origin real estate developer and film producer. Verma-Lallian reportedly purchased the property for $8.55 million.

She is the founder of Camelback Productions, a film production company focused on increasing South Asian representation in the film industry.

She is also a commercial real estate consultant in Arizona, as she founded Arizona Land Consulting after stepping away from her family’s company, Vermaland.

Verma-Lallian holds an MBA from the University of Southern California (2007) and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Arizona (2004). Alongside her sister, Jennifer, she co-founded the Verma Charitable Foundation, which aims to support underprivileged students in India. Funded by real estate donations from the Verma Legacy Trust, the foundation provides scholarships for 100 students in India and plans to establish a cultural center in Phoenix to promote Indian heritage.