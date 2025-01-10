Who is L&T chairman, SN Subrahmanyan who has sparked the Working Sunday Debate?

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, recently sparked controversy with his comments advocating for employees to work 90 hours per week, including Sundays. This has sparked significant backlash from various public figures, including Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone , entrepreneur Harsh Goenka, and badminton player Jwala Gutta.

Who is SN Subrahmanyan?

Sekharipuram Narayanan Subrahmanyan was born on March 16, 1960, in Chennai. He pursued civil engineering at Regional Engineering College, Kurukshetra, followed by an MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management in Pune.

In 1984, Subrahmanyan began his career with L&T as a Project Planning Engineer and later completed an Executive Management Program at the London Business School. Over the years, he was promoted to several leadership roles, eventually becoming the Managing Director and CEO of L&T. In October 2023, he was appointed Chairman and Managing Director of L&T.

Subrahmanyan is also the honorary chairperson of the Board of Governors at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, and was appointed Chairman of the National Safety Council by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment in 2021.

Throughout his career, Subrahmanyan has garnered several accolades, including the "Eminent Engineer" award from the Engineering Council of India in 2024.