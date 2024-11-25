'Who is She?': Netizens Gush Over' KKR Girl’, Juhi Chawla's Daughter Jahnavi Mehta at IPL Auction

The IPL 2025 Auction, which took place on Sunday at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, saw team owners and their representatives from various teams. Actress Juhi Chawla was represented by her daughter, Jhanavi Mehta, who has quickly become the internet's latest crush.

Several clips and pictures of Jhanavi have caught the internet's attention, with many trying to identify her.

One user shared a photo of Jhanavi at the auction, spotted in a white T-shirt and a dark velvet jacket, accompanying other senior members of Kolkata Knight Riders as they bid for players. Reacting to the photo, one person asked, "Is she Juhi Chawla's daughter?"

“Who the eff is she????” asked another person.

"Who's the girl sitting at the KKR table? She looks damn cute," a third person remarked.

Who is Jhanvi Mehta?

Jhanvi Mehta is the daughter of actress Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, who are co-owners of Kolkata Knight Riders. She is a graduate of Columbia University and is representing the team on behalf of her parents for the second time.