Who Is Soham Parekh? Indian Techie Earned Rs 2 Lakh/Day Working at 5 Startups - Now Founders Call Him A ‘Scammer’

A prominent US-based tech entrepreneur has publicly accused an Indian software engineer of simultaneously working for multiple startups under “deceptive circumstances”.

The allegations, made by Suhail Doshi, co-founder of analytics platform Mixpanel and the current head of AI venture Playground AI, have sparked widespread debate on social media.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Doshi called out Soham Parekh, claiming that the Indian developer has been juggling roles at several tech startups—many of them Y Combinator-backed—without disclosing the overlaps.

Labelling him as a "scammer," Doshi said Parekh briefly joined one of his firms last year but was terminated within a week after his alleged misconduct was discovered.

“I fired this guy in his first week and told him to stop lying and scamming people. He hasn’t stopped a year later. No more excuses,” Doshi wrote, warning other startups must steer clear of the developer.

He further alleged that Parekh had been targeting early-stage startups, including several under the prestigious Y Combinator accelerator umbrella. “PSA: there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware,” stated Doshi in one of his tweets.

Doshi even shared what he claimed was Parekh’s resume, listing stints at Dynamo AI, Union AI, Synthesia, and Alan AI—all in technical roles. The resume also mentioned that Parekh completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Mumbai and a master’s degree at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

However, Doshi questioned the authenticity of the document, alleging that “90% of the resume is fake” and that many of the links listed no longer work.

Despite attempts to reason with Parekh and offer him a chance to reform, Doshi said his efforts were in vain. "I want to also say that I tried to talk sense into this guy, explain the impact, and give him a chance to turn a new leaf because sometimes that's what a person needs. But it clearly didn't work,” Doshi noted in one of his follow-up posts.