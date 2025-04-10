Why Did a Bengal Man Send 300 Cash-on-Delivery Parcels to His Ex-Girlfriend?

Kolkata: In a bizarre case of digital harassment, a 25-year-old man from West Bengal was arrested for sending nearly 300 unwanted cash-on-delivery (COD) parcels to his ex-girlfriend’s home over four months, in what police described as an act of revenge after their breakup.

The accused, identified as Suman Sikdar, a resident of Nadia district, was arrested by the Kolkata Police after a formal complaint was filed by the victim in March 2025. The woman, a bank executive living in Lake Town, Kolkata, had been facing continuous harassment since November 2024, shortly after she ended her relationship with Sikdar.

Harassment Through Online Orders

According to police, Sikdar used the woman’s known address to place hundreds of COD orders, which often included expensive gadgets, clothing, and electronics. The parcels were delivered almost daily, creating chaos for the woman and her family.

The harassment went on for four months, severely impacting the woman’s mental health and daily life. As the deliveries continued, major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart also blocked her accounts, suspecting misuse.

The woman eventually approached the police in March, filing a detailed complaint that led to an FIR being registered. The Cyber Cell of Kolkata Police traced the digital footprints of the orders to Suman Sikdar, who was taken into custody and later arrested.

Accused Confessed to Revenge Motive

During questioning, Sikdar confessed to orchestrating the campaign of unwanted deliveries. He admitted that he wanted to "punish" his ex-girlfriend for ending the relationship. According to police sources, Sikdar told investigators that the woman had a “madly penchant” for online shopping and often demanded gifts that were beyond his financial capacity.

He reportedly told the police, “She used to ask me for gifts I could never afford. I felt humiliated and blamed that for our breakup. So I decided to get back at her using the same thing she loved most—online shopping.”

The accused also said that he created multiple fake accounts and used random phone numbers and email IDs to avoid detection while placing orders. All the orders were sent via the Cash-on-Delivery option, forcing the woman and her family to constantly refuse parcels or explain the situation to delivery agents.

Victim Faced Distress and Humiliation

The victim told the police that the situation not only caused her mental stress but also resulted in public embarrassment, as neighbors and delivery personnel grew suspicious due to the frequency of the deliveries.

She said the trauma escalated when her accounts were blocked by e-commerce platforms, which affected her regular shopping and professional commitments.

Police Investigation Still Ongoing

The police are now investigating whether any others were involved in helping Sikdar place the orders. Officials are also verifying if the accused has harassed any other women in a similar manner.

Sikdar has been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including cyberstalking, harassment, and criminal intimidation.

Police said further legal action would be taken after a detailed examination of his online activity and the full impact of his actions on the victim.