Why Google Doodle Celebrating Idli Today? Know The Story Behind This Popular South Indian Breakfast | Image: X

On Saturday, Google featured a special Doodle dedicated to the iconic South Indian dish, idli. The Doodle turns the Google logo into idlis, batter bowls, and chutneys placed on a traditional banana leaf. It highlights the beloved breakfast enjoyed by millions and sparks curiosity about the reason behind the tribute. The answer, quite simply, is ‘just because.’ However, there is more to it.

Why is Google doodle celebrating idli today?

Google is celebrating the famous South Indian dish, idli, with a special Doodle on 11 October 2025, honouring its rich cultural and culinary heritage across India and beyond.

The Doodle creatively turns the Google logo into idlis, batter bowls, and chutneys placed on a traditional banana leaf, drawing global attention to a beloved breakfast enjoyed by millions.

Google wrote, "Today's Doodle celebrates idli, a savoury, steamed South Indian cake made from a fermented batter of rice and urad dal." Published on Google’s official Doodles portal, this creation serves as a cultural tribute rather than a date-specific commemoration.

Although World Idli Day is observed on March 30, there is no particular festival or anniversary linked to October 11. Instead, Google often releases Doodles to celebrate the culinary and cultural importance of dishes that connect people from diverse backgrounds.

This tribute is more than a celebration of a meal; it highlights India’s vibrant food heritage for the world to enjoy.