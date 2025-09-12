With Broken Cup and Plates, This World’s First Ceramic Waste Park in UP Amazes The Internet | Watch

This World’s First Ceramic Waste Park in UP Amazes The Internet | Watch | Image: ANI

Viral Video: A video showing a unique park made entirely from ceramic waste has taken the internet by storm. Located in Khurja, Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, the park is called “Anokhi Duniya."

Officials say this is the world’s first park of its kind.

The park is built on a 2-acre area and turns over 80 tonnes of ceramic waste. The video shows broken cups, plates, kettles, and other pottery turn into beautiful art. It was developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by the Bulandshahr-Khurja Development Authority (BKDA).

Dr. Ankur Lathar, Vice-Chairman of BKDA, said the project is part of the Yogi Adityanath government's efforts to promote traditional industries and local products. It also supports the successful One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, which aims to boost local crafts and industries across the state.

A team of 6 artists and 120 artisans worked for several months to create nearly 100 art pieces, including 28 large installations. These artworks were made from discarded ceramic items and now stand proudly across the park.

Visitors will also find selfie points, a café, and lush greenery designed to offer a peaceful and interactive experience for people of all ages.

"Anokhi Duniya" gives Khurja’s traditional ceramic industry a new life, while also promoting sustainability and creativity through waste-to-art, said Dr. Lathar.