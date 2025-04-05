Woman Asks ChatGPT: "How Would You Destroy Young Minds?" The Answer Will Shock You! | Image: X

Viral Video: AI features continue to surprise us daily, and one recent video on X has left viewers both shocked and confused.

In the video, a woman asks ChatGPT, "If you were the devil, how would you destroy the young minds of the next generation without them even knowing it?"

Can you guess how ChatGPT replied? The answer is both shocking and thought-provoking, leaving many to wonder if the AI’s reply is right or wrong.

Here’s What ChatGPT Reply:

"If I were the devil, I wouldn’t come with violence. I’d come with convenience. I’d give them everything they wanted and strip them of everything they needed. I’d make them feel connected, but completely alone; endlessly entertained, but quietly empty. I’d blur the lines between truth and opinion until nothing meant anything. I’d teach them to chase dopamine, not purpose; to worship self, but loathe who they are. I wouldn’t destroy them with war. I’d destroy them with apathy. I’d keep them distracted, numb, scrolling—always scrolling. I’d dismantle the family by redefining it, make fathers optional, mothers exhausted, and children confused. I’d hand them a phone before they could speak in full sentences, and I’d watch their minds rot slowly, sweetly, silently. And the most brilliant part? They’d never know it was me. They’d call it freedom."

How Did Social Media React On This?

Since being shared on X, the video has gone viral on X, sparking widespread reactions. Many users were unsettled by the accuracy of the answer, while others doubted if it was really ChatGPT or just a text-to-speech tool.

One user wrote, "Sounds like the 'Free Palestine' movement and social media."

Another commented, "First of all, that's not ChatGPT, it's just a text-to-speech thing. Second, I agree with whatever it's saying."

A third user said, "Terrifyingly accurate."

The video has sparked debates about AI's impact on young people’s views. Many are now wondering if AI’s ability to predict societal trends is something to worry about.