Woman Chops Off Man's Private Part After Finding About His Second Girlfriend, Arrested

Viral Video: A disturbing incident occurred in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, involving a woman who took drastic action against her boyfriend. The couple had been in a long-term relationship spanning eight years, but the man had secretly planned to marry someone else. When the woman found out his intentions, the woman arranged to meet him. During their meeting in a car, the situation escalated, suddenly, the woman took out a knife and cut off the man's genitals.

The 21-year-old woman also tried to harm herself by slashing her wrist with the same knife. As per reports, she was arrested on Sunday evening by the Civil Lines Police.

The viral video was shared on X by'Ghar ke kalesh. In the video, it can be seen that the police are taking the woman into the van after arresting her in connection to the matter, which quickly went viral and received many reactions from the users.

The post was captioned, "This Lady was having a love affair with a young man for 8 years. Madam got the news that the boyfriend wanted to marry another girl, Called to meet. They were in the car for several hours. Suddenly Madam took out a knife and Chooped-off the lover's private part."

