Published 16:26 IST, July 18th 2024
Woman's Post Facing Discrimination As North Indian in Bengaluru Sparks Debate On Twitter
She also shared the experience of bad weather, not getting cabs, getting cabs, but the cabs will take hours to reach the destination due to the traffic.
- Viral
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Woman's Post Facing Discrimination As North Indian in Bengaluru Sparks Debate On Twitter | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
16:26 IST, July 18th 2024