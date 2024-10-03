sb.scorecardresearch
  • 'You Will Never Be My President': Indian Man Gives Hilarious Reply To Donald Trump's Automated Tweet

Published 17:53 IST, October 3rd 2024

'You Will Never Be My President': Indian Man Gives Hilarious Reply To Donald Trump's Automated Tweet

Former US president Donald Trump tagged an Indian man in post on social media platform X, urging him to vote on Nov 5, the day of the US presidential polls.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Donald Trump tags Indian Man in his post on X, appealing him to vote in US presidential polls, gets hilarious replies from users
Donald Trump tags Indian Man in his post on X, appealing him to vote in US presidential polls, gets hilarious replies from users | Image: AP
