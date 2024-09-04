sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Zomato Delivery Agent and Daughter Touch the Hearts of Starbucks Employees: Check Out the Viral Post

Published 10:11 IST, September 4th 2024

Zomato Delivery Agent and Daughter Touch the Hearts of Starbucks Employees: Check Out the Viral Post

A heartwarming post by a Starbucks employee from the Khan Market outlet in New Delhi has won the hearts of the internet!

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Devendra Mehra, the store manager of Starbucks at Khan Market, shared a post on LinkedIn about Sonu,
Devendra Mehra, the store manager of Starbucks at Khan Market, shared a post on LinkedIn about Sonu, | Image: Linkedin
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:11 IST, September 4th 2024