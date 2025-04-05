10 Cars With Torque Converter Gearbox Under ₹15 Lakh in India
Citroen C3
Citroen C3 is the most affordable hatchback with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of Citroen C3 is ₹10.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Shine variant.
Source: Citroen
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO is a sub-4m compact SUV, offering a torque converter automatic gearbox with the petrol engine. The price of Mahindra XUV 3XO is ₹10.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MX2 Pro variant.
Source: Mahindra
Skoda Kylaq
Skoda Kylaq is a sub-4m compact SUV, offering a torque converter automatic gearbox with the petrol engine. The price of Skoda Kylaq is ₹10.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Signature variant.
Source: Skoda
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is a D-segment sedan, offering a torque converter automatic gearbox with the petrol engine. The price of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is ₹11.11 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta variant.
Source: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a sub-4m compact SUV, offering a torque converter automatic gearbox with the petrol engine. The price of Maruti Suzuki Brezza is ₹11.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI variant.
Source: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is an MPV, offering a torque converter automatic gearbox with the petrol engine. The price of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is ₹11.33 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI variant.
Source: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a sub-4m compact SUV, offering a torque converter automatic gearbox with the turbo petrol engine. The price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx is ₹11.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Zeta variant.
Source: Maruti Suzuki
Toyota Taisor
Toyota Taisor is a sub-4m compact SUV, offering a torque converter automatic gearbox with the turbo petrol engine. The price of Toyota Taisor is ₹11.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the G variant.
Source: Toyota
Toyota Rumion
Toyota Rumion is an MPV, offering a torque converter automatic gearbox with the petrol engine. The price of Toyota Rumion is ₹12.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S variant.
Source: Toyota
Citroen Basalt
Citroen Basalt is a coupe SUV, with a torque converter automatic gearbox paired with turbo petrol engine. The price of Citroen Basalt is ₹13.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Plus variant.