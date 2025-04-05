Apr 05, 2025

Vatsal Agrawal

10 Cars With Torque Converter Gearbox Under ₹15 Lakh in India

Citroen C3

Citroen C3 is the most affordable hatchback with a torque converter automatic gearbox. The price of Citroen C3 is ₹10.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Shine variant.

Source: Citroen

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO is a sub-4m compact SUV, offering a torque converter automatic gearbox with the petrol engine. The price of Mahindra XUV 3XO is ₹10.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MX2 Pro variant. 

Source: Mahindra

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq is a sub-4m compact SUV, offering a torque converter automatic gearbox with the petrol engine. The price of Skoda Kylaq is ₹10.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Signature variant. 

Source: Skoda

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is a D-segment sedan, offering a torque converter automatic gearbox with the petrol engine. The price of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is ₹11.11 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta variant. 

Source: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a sub-4m compact SUV, offering a torque converter automatic gearbox with the petrol engine. The price of Maruti Suzuki Brezza is ₹11.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI variant. 

Source: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is an MPV, offering a torque converter automatic gearbox with the petrol engine. The price of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is ₹11.33 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI variant. 

Source: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a sub-4m compact SUV, offering a torque converter automatic gearbox with the turbo petrol engine. The price of Maruti Suzuki Fronx is ₹11.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Zeta variant. 

Source: Maruti Suzuki

Toyota Taisor

Toyota Taisor is a sub-4m compact SUV, offering a torque converter automatic gearbox with the turbo petrol engine. The price of Toyota Taisor is ₹11.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the G variant. 

Source: Toyota

Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion is an MPV, offering a torque converter automatic gearbox with the petrol engine. The price of Toyota Rumion is ₹12.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S variant. 

Source: Toyota

Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt is a coupe SUV, with a torque converter automatic gearbox paired with turbo petrol engine. The price of Citroen Basalt is ₹13.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Plus variant.

Source: Citroen