Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Looks Straight Out Of Victorian Era In Chintz Brocade Gown
Alia Bhatt continued serving standout fashion moments at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with dreamy couture, regal silhouettes, and elegant styling.
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Alia's sixth look at Cannes 2026 was a custom Tarun Tahiliani couture saree that combines Victorian style with Indian draping traditions. The saree features floral patterns inspired by vintage textiles and has a corseted design.
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This entire look balanced drama with softness. It included sculpted draping, woven panels, subtle embroidery, and a bias-cut shape, creating a look that is royal, feminine, and modern.
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Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia once again impresses in this outfit, which reflects our current identities; combining heritage, fantasy, and modern glamour seamlessly.
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The actress paired soft glam makeup by Puneet B Saini with rosy cheeks and minimal accessories for an elegant appearance. Hiar was styled by Stephane Lancien.
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From icy blue gowns to regal embroidered structures, she experimented with multiple aesthetics during her Cannes appearances this year.
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With every appearance, Alia Bhatt continued strengthening her presence on the global fashion stage at Cannes 2026.