Citroen Basalt Review in 10 Points

About Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt is a coupe-SUV in the compact SUV segment, having a similar front profile as the Aircross and comes in two engine options.  

Dimensions

Basalt is 4,352 mm Long, has a width of 1,765 mm, and a height of 1,593 mm. It has traditional old styled door handles to open the gates.

Rear

The rear of the Basalt has a simple design. However, it has blacked out bumpers to reduce the visual bulk. 

Boot Space

The Basalt has a boot space of 470L. It can store decent amount of luggage for your weekend getaways. 

Features

The feature list on the Citroen Basalt comprises of automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and more. It misses on a 360-degree parking camera, a sunroof, and other features. 

Interiors

The interiors of the Citroen Basalt uses a white upholstery. It enhances the feeling of airiness in the cabin, but gets dirty very quickly if not maintained properly.  

Engine

We drove the 1.2L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, making 120 bhp and 190 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine is responsive but the vibrations are evident. 

Safety Features

The safety features on the Citroen Basalt comprises of six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more. 

Wheels

The Basalt runs on 16-inch alloy wheels. The design is decent and the ride quality of the Basalt is great and tyre noise hardly filters inside the cabin. 

Price

The price of the Citroen Basalt Max 1.2 Turbo variant is ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

