Toyota Camry 2025 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Booking Details

Toyota launched the ninth generation of Camry in India. It comes with an updated exterior and interiors and a comprehensive set of features on offer.
Source: Toyota
The front design of the Camry gets new C-shaped LED headlamps and LED DRLs. The fog lamps are integrated into the bumpers. There are functional air vents for better aerodynamics.
It measures 4,920mm long, 1,840mm wide, and 1,455mm tall. The Camry runs on 18-inch alloy wheels. It is 35mm longer than the previous generation.
At the rear, it has C-shaped LED taillamps and LED DRLs. The rear bumpers are redesigned. The boot of the Camry is electrically operated.
Toyota Camry is powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid petrol engine, which delivers a combined output of 230BHP. It is mated to an e-CVT gearbox.
The Toyota Camry comes with an updated feature list. For starters, it offers a 12.3-inch infotainment system and a new digital instrument cluster. Camry is powered by a 9-speaker JBL system.
Toyota Camry comes with Level-2 ADAS features for safety. Additionally, it also comes with 9 airbags, auto headlights and wipers, and more.
Toyota offers the Camry with three-zone climate control, a sunroof, a wireless charger, a heads-up display, and more. It also offers wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Toyota Camry rivals the Audi A4, BMW 2 Series, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, and Skoda Superb in its segment.
The price of the Toyota Camry starts at Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom). The company says it will commence the deliveries of Camry immediately.
