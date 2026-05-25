Amid Chunari Chunari Row, Take A Look At Other Varun Dhawan Songs That Were Remakes
Two songs from Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have courted controversy over copyrights. One of the songs is a remake of the 1999 song Chunari Chunari.
Source: Varinder Chawla
However, this is not the first time Varun has featured in a remake song. Several of his movies have previously featured old songs which were remastered.
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The Badrinath Ki Dulhania track Tamma Tamma Again was a remake of the popular song from the 1990 release Thanedaar.
Source: IMDb
In Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan featured in the remake of the song Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 which was said to be a tribute to the original song from the 1997 movie.
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In the same building, the actor also starred in the remake of Oonchi Hai Building.
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Three of the actors' songs from Street Dancer 3D were remakes: Muqabla 2.0 (remake of Prabhu Deva's 90s song), Lagdi Lahore Di (remix of Guru Randhawa song) and Illegal Weapon 2.0 (remaster of Garry Sandhu track).
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The title track of Varun Dhawan's Main Tera Hero was sampled on the Tera Dhyaan Kidhai Hai song. While not an official remake, the music of the songs was similar.
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More recently, Varun Dhawan featured in the remake of Sonu Nigam's Bijuria with Jahnvi Kapoor in the movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
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2 songs from the remake of Coolie No 1, also starring Sara Ali Khan, were not original tracks. The duo featured in remastered versions of the 1995 classics, Husnn Hai Suhaana and Mirchi Lagi Toh.