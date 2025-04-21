7 Lesser-Known Tata Brands You Use, From Fashion To Food And Fitness
Planning A Party- Little Help From Tata
When planning an event, there are a few key questions: What should I wear? What should I make? And how many calories will I gain? No worries—Tata Group is here to help with everything from fashion to food and fitness.
Tata Group: The All-in-One Solution
Tata Group is involved in many industries, from cars to clothing, with a market value of Rs 15.38 trillion. Their growth of Rs 365 billion proves they’re a powerhouse across multiple sectors.
Tata’s Hidden Gems
Here’s a trivia to better your understanding by gaining insights on lesser-known brands in the Tata Group.
Zara
Tata owns the global fashion brand Zara, which has become a staple in India with 21 stores. It's a top choice for trendy and fast fashion.
Westside
This popular retail brand, part of Tata Trent, has existed since 1998. Westside is now one of India's top retail chains, offering a wide range of clothing and lifestyle products.
Starbucks
Tata entered the coffee game by launching Starbucks in India in 2012. It's become a favourite hangout spot with local flavours and a cozy vibe.
BigBasket
Revolutionizing grocery shopping, BigBasket was founded in 2021 and later acquired by Tata with a 64% stake. It’s the go-to platform for online grocery shopping in India.
Zudio
If you’re looking for stylish yet affordable clothes, Zudio is the answer. This fashion brand under Tata offers trendy apparel for all.
Cult.Fit
For fitness enthusiasts, Cult.Fit combines group workouts like yoga and boxing with expert training and technology, making fitness accessible anywhere.
Taj Hotels
Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1902, Taj Hotels is known for its luxury stays and exceptional service. It’s the crown jewel of the Tata Group, offering the best in Indian hospitality.