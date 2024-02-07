January 11, 2024
Amrut Distilleries to raise capacity by 30%
Amrut Distilleries Pvt. Ltd. makers of the Amrut single malt is looking to expand the company's production capacity in Bengaluru by 30% in FY25, according to media reports.
The whiskey maker aims to ramp up capacity tocater to the unprecendented demand seen for its premium and high-end products.
At present, the demand for single malts is outstripping supply.
The company makes 45 variants of single malts which it exports around the world. About seven of those are sold in India.
The company expects to close the year at a gross revenue of Rs 480 crore.
The capacity expansion will also increase the production of its popular whiskey, MaQintosh.
In the coming years, the comapany plans to sell its Indian malts across 75 countries. At present it is available in 57 countries.
The premium single malt business contributes over 14.4 lakh bottles and blended whisky, premium gins, rums contribute to nearly 8.4 lakh bottles per year.
