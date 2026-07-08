Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's Reception: Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Atlee Lead The Celeb Roll Call
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on July 7.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The newlyweds looked stunning as they happily posed for the cameras at the venue.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a lavender Banarasi saree. She accessorised her look with a diamond choker paired with matching chandelier earrings. She added an embellished kamarbandh to accentuate her look.
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Arjun Kapoor opted for a maroon sherwani for the reception, looking handsome.
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Father of the bride, Boney Kapoor, first arrived in a dark peach shade suit, looking handsome.
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Later, he changed into a tuxedo with a black bow tie.
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Sanjay Kapoor with son Jahaan, twinning in shades of blue.
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Anil Kapoor looked handsome in a black galabandh suit.
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Shanaya Kapoor looked beautiful in a bralette paired with a skirt and a statement necklace. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and sported nude makeup.
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Varun Dhawan, who is a close friend of Arjun Kapoor, arrived in a velvet suit, looking dashing.
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Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar twinned in black at Anshula and Rohan's reception.
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Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani looked adorable together.
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Jackie Shroff gifts a plant to the newlyweds.
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Atlee and Priya happily posed for the cameras at the venue.
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Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday looked stunning in their traditional ensembles.
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Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben looked amazing together as they happily posed for the cameras at the venue.
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Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza light up the venue with their million-dollar smiles.
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Rekha adds a touch of gold to the party with her stunning saree and matching bag.