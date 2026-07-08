Jul 08, 2026

Niharika Sanjeeiv

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's Reception: Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Atlee Lead The Celeb Roll Call
Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on July 7.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The newlyweds looked stunning as they happily posed for the cameras at the venue.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a lavender Banarasi saree. She accessorised her look with a diamond choker paired with matching chandelier earrings. She added an embellished kamarbandh to accentuate her look.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Arjun Kapoor opted for a maroon sherwani for the reception, looking handsome.

Source: Instagram

Father of the bride, Boney Kapoor, first arrived in a dark peach shade suit, looking handsome.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Later, he changed into a tuxedo with a black bow tie.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Sanjay Kapoor with son Jahaan, twinning in shades of blue.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor looked handsome in a black galabandh suit.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Shanaya Kapoor looked beautiful in a bralette paired with a skirt and a statement necklace. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and sported nude makeup.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan, who is a close friend of Arjun Kapoor, arrived in a velvet suit, looking dashing.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar twinned in black at Anshula and Rohan's reception.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani looked adorable together.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Jackie Shroff gifts a plant to the newlyweds.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Atlee and Priya happily posed for the cameras at the venue.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday looked stunning in their traditional ensembles.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben looked amazing together as they happily posed for the cameras at the venue.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza light up the venue with their million-dollar smiles.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Rekha adds a touch of gold to the party with her stunning saree and matching bag.

Source: Varinder Chawla

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