Bollywood Movies On Netflix Suitable For Teens To Watch

Netflix's Friday Night Plan (2023) follows two siblings, who, despite their school hierarchy, unite to attend a year's most exciting party before their mother's business trip.
Source: IMDb
Fukrey is a Netflix comedy film, that follows four men in Bholi Punjaban, a chaotic school environment, with Hunny and Choocha as backbenchers.
Source: IMDb
Gippi is based on overweight teenager Gippi struggles with self-acceptance, but finds courage to run against the school's popular girl in elections.
Source: IMDb
Udaan is based on a 16-year-old boy returns home to his abusive father after being expelled from school, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and written by Anurag Kashyap and Devanshu Singh.
Source: IMDb
The Archies is based on 1960s India, Archie and his gang navigate romance, friendship, and Riverdale's future as developers threaten to destroy the beloved park.
Source: IMDb
Student Of The Year 2 is based on a student who faces bullies and academic hurdles to win college's Student of the Year trophy, directed by Punit Malhotra.
Source: IMDb
Dear Zindagi is based on Kaira, a cinematographer, who meets Jug, an unconventional thinker, and discovers happiness in finding comfort in life's imperfections.
Source: IMDb
Netflix's Anurag Kashyap presents two teen stories with a moral conflict at the end, featuring Genz's relatable characters and Vicky Kaushal as DJ Mohabbat.
Source: IMDb
Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan is based on Ahana, Neil, and Imaad, three 20-year-old friends, who navigate digital complexities and self-discovery.
Source: IMDb
Thoda Pyaar Thoda magic is based on an angel, a man, and four orphans unite in a thrilling, magical story directed by Kunal Kohli, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
Source: IMDb