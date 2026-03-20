Mar 20, 2026

Khushi Srivastava

BTS ARIRANG Full-Length Album Out - Know Breakdown Of All 14 Tracks

All Tracks of BTS ARIRANG Out - SWIM

The Arirang era is officially here, with the first MV: SWIM out on YT and already playing on repeat. BTS released their fifth full-length album today.

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All Tracks of BTS ARIRANG Out - Body To Body

Diplo and Ryan Tedder participated in production on the track. JungKook and Teezo Touchdown did background vocals. Suga, RM and J-hope contributed to the composition and Lyrics.

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All Tracks of BTS ARIRANG Out - Hooligan

Hooligan is a rap song. The group’s vocal line, made up of Jin, Jimin, Jhope, RM, V and Jk, lends their voices to the sung-through part in the chorus. El Guincho participated in the production.

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All Tracks of BTS ARIRANG Out - Aliens

Set over an 808 beat, the song references Korean cultural habits throughout, and it’s truly a track for a group that has forged its own path. Jung Kook, Suga, RM and Jhope do the vocals for this one.

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All Tracks of BTS ARIRANG Out - FYA

Produced by Diplo, Flume and JPEGMAFIA, this song features Jungkook as vocalist. The lyrics are catchy as one expected, “Club go crazy, like Britney, baby / Hit me with it one more time.”

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All Tracks of BTS ARIRANG Out - 2.0

Another Mike WiLL Made-It track, “2.0,” aptly titled, is a showcase of how much BTS has evolved over the years. J-hope, Suga, Jungkook, and RM did the vocals while V contributed to the composition.

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All Tracks of BTS ARIRANG Out - No. 29

Arirang’s interlude shifts from the hip-heavy first half into the more emotional and funky second half. The sound of tolling bells offers a brief pause before BTS reveals a different.

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All Tracks of BTS ARIRANG Out - Merry Go Round

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker lent his production to this trippy, rock-inspired track. Merry Go Round continues on the more sentimental portion of the album that Swim kicked off.

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All Tracks of BTS ARIRANG Out - Normal

Normal has Jungkook's voice and has been composed by Jhope, SUGA and RM.

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All Tracks of BTS ARIRANG Out - Like Animals

BTS slows it down a bit with this song, produced by Diplo. The song’s a bit chilling, in all honesty, and is about the desire to live freely rather than be caged in.

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BTS ARIRANG Out - They don’t know ‘bout us

With They don’t know ‘bout us, BTS proves they’re a singular talent for a reason. Jimin and RM gave their voice to the track.

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All Tracks of BTS ARIRANG Out - One More Night

It takes a trip, mixing house and traditional top 40 pop vibes to create an interesting and addictive sound. Diplo, credited throughout this album, lent his production to this track.

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All Tracks of BTS ARIRANG Out - Please

Please is about the desire to stay together. RM, SUGA, Jungkook and J-hope have worked on this together.

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All Tracks of BTS ARIRANG Out - Into the Sun

Arirang is all about looking back at the past and where you come from and taking that into the future.

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