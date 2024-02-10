February 9, 2024

Chiranjeevi Meets Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidala met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Source: Chiranjeevi/X

The governor felicated megastar for recently being conferred with Padma Vibhushan.

The two greeted each other with folded hands.

Chiranjeevi thanked the Governor and wrote, "Hearty Thanks to Madam Governor for hosting me at the Rajbhavan and for your kind wishes on the Padma Vibhushan."

