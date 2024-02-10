February 9, 2024
Chiranjeevi Meets Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan
Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidala met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
Source: Chiranjeevi/X
The governor felicated megastar for recently being conferred with Padma Vibhushan.
The two greeted each other with folded hands.
Chiranjeevi thanked the Governor and wrote, "Hearty Thanks to Madam Governor for hosting me at the Rajbhavan and for your kind wishes on the Padma Vibhushan."
