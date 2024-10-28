Diwali 2024: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 And Singham Again To Amaran And Bagheera, All Theatrical Releases

A new Singham movie, featuring a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, is set to release.
The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, following the success of its predecessors, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, are expecting a strong box office collection.
Lucky Bhaskar, a 1980s film featuring Dulquer Salman and Meenakshi Chaudhary, follows a banker who invests in a scheme and becomes involved in money laundering.
Amaran is a Tamil biopic about Major Mukund Varadarajan, a posthumously honored officer in the Indian Army for his bravery during a counterterrorism mission.
Brother, directed by M. Rajesh, is a family-friendly film featuring Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan, as a young man navigates his new life with his sister and in-laws.
The dark comedy thriller stars Kavin, Redin Kingsley, Prudhvi Raj, and Sunil Sukhada, narrating a beggar's life-changing misadventure and navigating witty mix-ups.
Bagheera is about D.R. Suri's jungle-like society features a single predator seeking justice, starring Ri Murali, Rukmini Vasanth, and Prakash Raj.
Lubber Pandhu starring Harish Kalyan, Attakathi Dinesh, Sanjana, and Swaswika, releases on Disney+ Hotstar on October 31, 2024
A Malayalam mystery thriller starring Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Vijayaraghavan, releases on Disney+ Hotstar on November 1, 2024.
A Tamil drama starring Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy, and Malavika Mohanan, releases on Netflix this Diwali.
