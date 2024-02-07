January 19, 2024
FRIENDS, The Office, Modern Family, Sitcoms That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
Friends: Follow the lives of six reckless adults living in Manhattan, as they indulge in adventures that make their lives both troublesome and happening.
Source: IMDb
The Office: The show documents the exploits of a paper supply company in Pennsylvania. With an office including the likes of various peers, this series takes a look at the lives of its co-workers.
Source: IMDb
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Ray Holt, an eccentric commanding officer, and his diverse and quirky team of odd detectives solve crimes in Brooklyn, New York City.
Source: Instagram
Modern Family: Three modern-day families from California try to deal with their kids, quirky spouses, and jobs in their unique ways, often falling into hilarious situations.
Source: IMDb
The Big Bang Theory: The lives of four socially awkward friends, Leonard, Sheldon, Howard, and Raj, take a wild turn when they meet the beautiful and free-spirited Penny.
Source: IMDb
The Good Place: Eleanor, a deceased saleswoman who lived a morally corrupt life, finds herself in a heaven-like afterlife in a case of mistaken identity and tries to hide her past to stay there.
Source: IMDb
Schitt's Creek: A married couple suddenly goes bankrupt and the only remaining asset they have is an ugly small town named Schitt's Creek.
Source: IMDb